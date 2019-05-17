The chairmen of three congressional committees on national security on Thursday pressed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to explain whether a Trump administration arms control report was politicised and slanted assessments about Iran.

The chairmen of Foreign Affairs, Armed Services and Intelligence committees in the US House of Representatives –– all Democrats –– asked Pompeo in a letter to provide a Department of State briefing and documents no later than May 23.

A series of moves by the US and Iran that have sharply escalated the situation in the Middle East in recent days. For the past year, national security adviser John Bolton and Pompeo have been the public face of the administration's "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran.

The friction has rattled lawmakers who are demanding more information on the White House's claims of rising Iranian aggression.

"Our nation knows all too well the perils of ignoring and 'cherry-picking' intelligence in foreign policy and national security decisions," the chairmen said in their letter to Pompeo. They referred to the selective use of intelligence "to justify the march to war" in Iraq in 2003.

Top leaders in Congress received a classified briefing on Iran on Thursday, but many other lawmakers from both parties have criticised the White House for not keeping them informed.

The letter cited a Reuters story from April 17 that reported how the administration's annual report to Congress assessing compliance with arms control agreements provoked a dispute with US intelligence agencies and some state department officials.

The dissenting officials, sources said, were concerned that the document politicised and skewed assessments against Iran.

The letter signed by Chairmen Eliot Engel of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Adam Smith of Armed Services and Adam Schiff of Intelligence also questioned why the unclassified report was only 12 pages compared to 45 the previous year.