The 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Saturday slammed the US decision to transfer its embassy to Jerusalem and recognise the disputed city as Israel's capital.

The Saudi-hosted summit condemned the "transfer of embassies of the United States and Guatemala to Jerusalem" and urged all members to "boycott" countries that have opened diplomatic missions in the city, a statement said.

The statement comes as US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner prepares to roll out economic aspects of his long-awaited Middle East peace plan at a conference in Bahrain later this month.

The plan, dubbed by Trump as the "deal of the century", has already been rejected by the Palestinians, who say Trump's policies have shown him to be blatantly biased in favour of Israel.

Palestinians have cut off all contacts with the Trump administration after the president broke with decades of bipartisan policy to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in December 2017.

Inhumane situation of Myanmar's Rohingya condemned

The summit also condemned the inhumane situation of Rohingya Muslims, urging a halt to violence, it said in a statement.

It also stressed that Myanmar's government has the responsibility to protect its citizens, the statement added.

King Salman slams Iran over attacks

Earlier Saudi Arabia's King Salman slammed Iran over recent attacks targeting the kingdom, describing the incidents on Saturday in a speech before Muslim leaders gathered in Mecca as "terrorist acts" that threaten global energy supplies.

It was the monarch's strongest words yet since tensions spiked in recent weeks between the two regional heavyweights. The US has sent an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to deter Iran as tensions run high.

The crisis stems from the Trump administration's decision to withdraw the US from Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers last year and impose crippling economic sanctions on the country.

Speaking to leaders from the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) gathered in Islam's holiest city of Mecca, King Salman opened the summit with a statement saying the world must fight the sources and funding of terrorism around the world.

He then said the alleged sabotage of four oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in past weeks represents a "grave danger" to the security of maritime traffic and regional security.

He blamed Iranian-backed militias of being behind a subsequent drone attack on a Saudi oil pipeline.

"We emphasise that these subversive terrorist acts are aimed not only at the kingdom and the Gulf region, but also on the security of navigation and energy supplies to the world," King Salman said.

Iran, which had a representative present at the OIC summit in Mecca, denies being involved in the incidents.