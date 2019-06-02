US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that the Trump administration is ready for unconditional discussions with Iran in an effort to ease rising tensions that have sparked fears of conflict.

But the United States will not relent in trying to pressure the Islamic Republic to change its behaviour in the Middle East, America's top diplomat said.

Pompeo repeated long-standing US accusations that Iran is bent on destabilising the region, but he also held out the possibility of talks as President Donald Trump has suggested.

While the offer may not pan out, Pompeo made it during a visit to Switzerland, the country that long has represented American interests in Iran, as part of a European trip aimed at assuring wary leaders that the US is not eager for war.

"We're prepared to engage in a conversation with no preconditions," Pompeo told reporters at a news conference with his Swiss counterpart.

"We're ready to sit down with them, but the American effort to fundamentally reverse the malign activity of this Islamic Republic, this revolutionary force, is going to continue."

Iran reacts

In response to Pompeo's offer, Tehran on Sunday ruled out talks with Washington unless it changes its "general behaviour".

"The change of the general behaviour and actions of the United States of America regarding the Iranian nation is the criterion" required for any talks to take place, said foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran ignores word games and the use of new language to express secret aims," said Mousavi.

"Mr. Pompeo’s emphasis on maintaining maximum pressure on Iran reflects the continuation of the same faulty behaviour that must be corrected," the spokesman said, quoted in a ministry statement.

Europe, Mideast on edge

Pompeo's meeting with Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in the southern Swiss town of Bellinzona came amid concerns about the potential for escalation and miscalculation with Iran — a situation that has many in Europe and the Middle East on edge.

Cassis, whose country has been an intermediary between the two before, made no secret of that nervousness.

"The situation is very tense. We are fully aware, both parties are fully aware, of this tension. Switzerland, of course, wishes there is no escalation, no escalation to violence," he said.

"Both parties are now increasing the pressure, and for the rest this is a matter of worry, but we cannot do anything unless we get a mandate from both parties."