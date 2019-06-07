WORLD
2 MIN READ
Measles epidemic in US raises alarm in neighbouring Mexico
Mexico's Ministry of Health has issued a travel alert to the United States after a Mexican was infected with measles while visiting New York.
Measles epidemic in US raises alarm in neighbouring Mexico
A man stands in front of thermal camera, set up to screen outgoing passengers as a precaution against the spread of swine flu, at the international airport in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 10, 2009. / AP
June 7, 2019

The expansion of the measles epidemic in the US faces its second largest outbreak in two decades has activated alerts in Mexico. Mexico's Ministry of Health has issued a travel alert to the United States due to imported cases in Mexico. 

The most recent was detected on May 27th. 

Director of Mexico City's Public Health System, Jorge Ochoa, spotted a case of a Mexican who was infected with measles while visiting New York.

"We have established permanent communication with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. They have informed us when there's someone infected travelling from the United States to Mexico. Also in the country's entry points, we've designated personnel to spot and check these cases," the health services director said. 

Recommended

Three more possible cases are still being diagnosed.

There are no vaccinations required for entry to Mexico but health measures have been reinforced to reduce the risk of spreading the infection in the country.    

TRT World's Valeria Leon reports from Tepoztlan, Mexico.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon