The United States and Mexico have reached an agreement on migration, President Donald Trump announced late Friday, with the punishing tariffs he had been threatening "indefinitely suspended."

"I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the US on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended," he said on Twitter.

"Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States."

Trump's announcement came at the end of three days of negotiations at the State Department, with Washington demanding a tough crackdown on Central American migrants after hundreds of thousands crossed Mexico to enter the United States in recent months.

The US president had planned to hit all Mexican imports with a five percent tariff starting on Monday, and rising over the coming months to as high as 25 percent, a move which could have clobbered Mexico's economy.

"Thanks to the support of all Mexicans, we were able to avoid tariffs on Mexican products exported to the United States," Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Twitter, adding that he will travel Saturday to the border city of Tijuana to "celebrate."

TRT World'sNatasha Hussain reports.

US-Mexico deal 'very, very significant' - Mnuchin

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Saturday hailed a deal between the US and Mexico on tariffs and immigration as "very, very significant" with a "very important outcome".

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors, Mnuchin said: "We couldn't be more pleased with the agreement that we reached. It is very, very significant and we very much appreciate the commitments that Mexico has made to help us on those important immigration issues."

"As a result of (the deal), the President agreed that we will not be moving forward with the tariffs so that was a very important outcome," Mnuchin said.