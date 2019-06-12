Former Algerian Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia was imprisoned on Wednesday by a Supreme Court judge investigating corruption, taken in a police van to a prison on the outskirts of the capital.

Numerous journalists saw the van leave the Supreme Court for the prison of El Harrach after Ouyahia made an hours-long appearance before the investigating judge. Video posted on Twitter by several Algerian sites showed crowds near the prison pounding on the van, which was escorted by police.

Ouyahia, replaced in March, was the latest person held in a sweeping anti-corruption campaign amid a people's revolt to do away with the era led by ex-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

He resigned April 2 after two decades in office under pressure from weekly anti-government demonstrations and the powerful army chief.

The former president's brother, Said Bouteflika, is among a raft of leading figures in government and industry jailed on charges of corruption. It is widely believed Said Bouteflika held the reins of power in Algeria after the president suffered a 2013 stroke that left him unable to speak clearly, partially paralyzed – and rarely seen in public.