There are some days where you simply feel dejected at the state of humanity and the sheer depths of depravity some members of our species will plumb. Today is one of those days, as Egypt’s first and only freely elected president, Mohammed Morsi, collapsed and died in court as he faced bogus charges related to him allegedly betraying his own country.

The only traitors I see, however, are the judicial authorities and the latest 'Pharaoh of Cairo', Abdel Fattah El Sisi, the chief plotter of the treason against Morsi.

Morsi assassinated?

The news reports are still unclear as to the cause of Morsi’s untimely death. Some say he died after suffering a stroke. Others yet say that he succumbed to a heart attack. As far as I am concerned, none of that is relevant as the leading cause of his death was the slow-paced assassination the Egyptian authorities subjected him to since he was ousted in an egregious attack on democracy in 2013.

Morsi has been placed in near-total solitary confinement for six years, and there have been numerous reports by human rights watchdogs on his rapidly deteriorating health.

Since being removed from power, Morsi was forcibly isolated and denied access to his legal team and, more importantly, family visitation rights.

In fact, up until his death, Morsi saw his family only once in six years. He was said to have been forced to sleep on the concrete floor of his cramped cell and isolated from any human interaction while being denied medical treatment.

Human Rights Watch’s Middle East and North Africa chief, Sarah Leah Whitson, tweeted that HRW was finalising a new report on his health and incarceration conditions when they learned of his tragic death.

Morsi’s death will come as no surprise to anyone who knows anything about Egypt’s unique brand of “justice”.

Political prisoners in the infamous “Scorpion Prison” are subjected to horrific beatings, denied access to lawyers and their families, denied medical treatment in ways that contribute to their deaths, and there is absolutely no independent oversight of the prison where abuses continue with impunity.

It is nothing short of a miracle that the unfortunate man survived for so long and endured this physical, emotional, and psychological torture as stoically as he did.

Imagine going through all that suffering while those who pretend they did their patriotic duty by bludgeoning the very idea of democracy on the streets of Cairo accuse you of being the traitor.

Only someone who is morally and ethically challenged would believe the charges arrayed against Morsi had any truth to them, and the world at large knows they were nothing but politically motivated to justify his incarceration and torture.