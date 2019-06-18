Thousands joined in prayer in Istanbul on Tuesday for ousted Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi, who died the previous day after collapsing during a trial hearing in a Cairo court.

The prayers were called by Turkey's religious authority Diyanet, which took place in the city's Fatih mosque.

Morsi was given a restricted burial in a small family ceremony early on Tuesday a day after he suffered a fatal heart attack in court, his sons said, as supporters posted messages of grief and anger.

Turkey's president also attended a funeral prayer in absentia, expressing suspicion on his demise.

"Whether it was a normal death, or there were some other elements involved, this [Morsi's death] was suspicious. Personally, I do not believe that it was a normal death," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, speaking after the funeral prayer in Istanbul’s Fatih Mosque.

Pakistan's political and religious party Jamaat-e-Islami also held special prayers for Morsi.

The funeral prayers in absentia were held in the country's Peshawar city. Siraj ul Haq, head of Jamaat-e-Islami, lead the prayers.