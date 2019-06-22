President Donald Trump said on Saturday he was delaying a planned immigration sweep for two weeks to allow time for his Republican Party and opposition Democrats to find a political solution to the hot-button issue.

The mass round-up of as many as 2,000 families who had been served with deportation orders or failed to show up for court appointments was expected to begin in up to 10 cities as early as Sunday.

"At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border," he tweeted Saturday.

He added: "If not, Deportations start!"

It was not immediately clear what legislative measures might be considered in the two-week reprieve. Immigration reform is a long-sought goal by lawmakers in both parties but meaningful change has remained elusive amid partisan rancor.

Democratic US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had urged Trump to call off the raids, alluding to his stated reason for scuttling a military strike on Iran in retaliation for its drowning of an unmanned US spy drone — as many as 150 lives would be lost, he said.

"I would hope he would apply that same value to avoiding the collateral damage to tens of thousands of children who are frightened by his actions," Pelosi said in a statement.

She later tweeted: "Mr. President, delay is welcome. Time is needed for comprehensive immigration reform. Families belong together."

No help from major cities