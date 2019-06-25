The acting commissioner of the US Customs and Border Protection agency is expected to step down in the coming weeks, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing a federal official.

John Sanders has led the agency since a reshuffle of the immigration agencies by President Donald Trump. Sanders’s resignation comes amid an outcry over the treatment of detained migrant children, the Times reported.

According to the New York Times, the resignation came after agency officials disclosed that more than 100 children have been returned to a troubled Border Patrol station in Clint, Texas.

Government moves migrant kids

Earlier, the US government has removed most of the children from a remote Border Patrol station in Texas following reports that more than 300 children were detained there, caring for each other with inadequate food, water and sanitation.

Only about 30 children remained at the station outside El Paso on Monday, Rep. Veronica Escobar said after her office was briefed on the situation by a US Customs and Border Protection official.

Most of the infants, toddlers and teens who were held at the Border Patrol station in Clint, Texas, were scheduled to be transferred by Tuesday to shelters and other facilities run by a separate federal agency, the Office of Refugee Resettlement said.

Attorneys who visited Clint last week said older children were trying to take care of infants and toddlers, The Associated Press first reported on Thursday. They described a 4-year-old with matted hair who had gone without a shower for days, and hungry, inconsolable children struggling to soothe one another. Some had been locked for three weeks inside the facility, where 15 children were sick with the flu and another 10 were in medical quarantine.

"How is it possible that you both were unaware of the inhumane conditions for children, especially tender-age children at the Clint Station?" asked Escobar in a letter sent on Friday to US Customs and Border Protection acting commissioner John Sanders and US Border Patrol chief Carla Provost.

She asked to be informed by the end of this week what steps they're taking to end "these humanitarian abuses."

Both parties decried the situation

Lawmakers from both parties decried the situation last week.