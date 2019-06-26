Palestinians poured scorn on a $50 billion economic formula launched by the Trump administration for Israeli-Palestinian peace as the United States sought on Wednesday to win support for the plan as a foundation to ending the decades-old conflict.

US President Donald Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner opened an international meeting in Bahrain on Tuesday evening by urging Palestinians to think outside the "traditional box" for an economic pathway that he said was a precondition for peace.

Neither the Israeli nor Palestinian governments are attending the event, which the Palestinians and many other Arabs dismiss as pointless without a political solution. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a close Trump ally, said Israel was open to the proposal.

"The Manama workshop is quite disingenuous. It is totally divorced from reality. The elephant in the room is the (Israeli) occupation itself," senior Palestine Liberation Organisation official Hanan Ashrawi told a news conference in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Wednesday.

Several thousand Palestinians demonstrated in the Gaza Strip and burned posters of Trump and Netanyahu. "No to the conference of treason, no to the conference of shame" read one banner.

International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde told the first-panel session that the Fund's experience in conflict-riven countries around the world showed it can be a struggle to generate economic growth in such an environment.

A tripartite plan?

US allies Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates discreetly support the plan, but several Arab states stayed away while others including Jordan and Egypt, the two Arab nations that have reached peace with Israel, sent deputy ministers.

The foreign minister of Bahrain, where the US Navy's Fifth Fleet is based, said the Kushner plan was an "opportunity not to be missed".

He reiterated the need for a two-state solution, which has underpinned every peace plan for decades, but Trump's team has consistently refused to commit to it.

"I think if we take this matter seriously it could be a very important game-changer," Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed al Khalifa told Israeli public broadcaster Kan, in English.

The presence of Sunni Muslim Gulf states in Manama showed they want to encourage closer ties to Israelis –– with whom they share a common foe in Shia Iran –– that have largely been under the table, said David Makovsky, a US-based Middle East expert attending the event.

"(But) it's clear they won't bypass the Palestinians and do anything they don't want," he said.

The event is taking placed amid high tensions between Tehran on the one hand and Washington and its Gulf allies on the other.

"During the reign of Sultan Abdul Hamid II, Herzl asked to buy Palestine in order to send the Jews there, but the Sultan rejected [the offer]," Veteran Lebanese politician Walid Joumblatt, the leader of the Druze community in Lebanon, said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Theodor Herzi was the founder of the movement to establish a Jewish homeland.

"Today in Bahrain, Jared Kushner, the grandson of Herzl, will ask the Arabs to sell out Palestine to transfer its people to Jordan, Sinai, Lebanon, Syria and the diaspora," he said.

"Will the Arabs accept what the Ottomans rejected?" he asked.

A very hard sell

The meeting puts Kushner just across the Gulf from Iran at a time of surging tensions between Tehran and the United States.