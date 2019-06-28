With a smirk and a wagging finger, US President Donald Trump dryly told Russia's Vladimir Putin "don't meddle in the election" in their first meeting since the special counsel concluded that Moscow extensively interfered with the 2016 campaign.

The tone of the president's comment did little to silence questions about Trump's relationship with Russia in the aftermath of special counsel Robert Mueller's conclusion that he could not establish a criminal conspiracy between Trump's campaign and Russia.

The moment at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka echoed one of the most defining moments of Trump's presidency in Helsinki, Norway.

There, he pointedly did not admonish Putin about election interference and did not side with US intelligence agencies over his Russian counterpart.

Trump and Putin traded brief remarks on Friday, the first time they sat together since Helsinki, about issues they planned to discuss when a reporter asked Trump if he would warn Putin not to meddle in the 2020 election.

"Of course," the president replied. Then he turned to Putin and facetiously said, "Don't meddle in the election." He playfully repeated the request while pointing at Putin, who laughed.

Trump said he enjoyed a "very, very good relationship" with Putin and said, "many positive things are going to come out of the relationship."

'Mythical interference' in US election

Putin has repeatedly dismissed the Mueller report's conclusion that Russia had systemically interfered in the 2016 US election, telling the Financial Times earlier this week that it was "mythical interference."

Putin said that what really happened was that Trump saw changes in American society and took advantage of them.

Putin has highlighted national-populist movements in Europe and America told the newspaper that he thinks liberalism — the main political ideology in the West since the end of World War II — is dead.

He praised Trump for trying to stop the flow of migrants and drugs from Mexico.

"This liberal idea presupposes that nothing needs to be done — that migrants can kill, plunder and rape with impunity because their rights as migrants have to be protected," Putin said.

"Every crime must have its punishment. The liberal idea has become obsolete. It has come into conflict with the interests of the overwhelming majority of the population."

Ties with Putin, sanctions on Russia

While Trump has long placed a premium on establishing close personal ties with Putin, his administration has increased sanctions and other pressures on the Russian government.

The US and Russia also are on opposing sides of the escalating crisis with Iran, which shot down an American drone last week. Trump nixed a possible retaliatory air strike and stressed on Friday that the "there's no rush" to ease tensions with Tehran.