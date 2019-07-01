A small twin-engine passenger plane crashed in Texas in the United States on Sunday, killing 10 people, officials said.

"The Dallas County Medical Examiner has confirmed 10 fatalities and no survivors," a spokeswoman for the town of Addison told AFP.

There were few details on what caused the crash, which the NTSB is investigating, he said.

"There are any number of possibilities that could occur," Landsberg told a press conference.