TÜRKİYE
Turkish army forces kill senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq
The Turkish Army and Intelligent Secret Service conducted a joint operation on the Mout Qandil headquarters of the PKK terror group in northern Iraq, killing Diyar Garip Muhammad.
The operation is apparently the first time a senior PKK terrorist has been neutralised at the PKK’s Qandil headquarters. / AA
July 7, 2019

A joint operation conducted by the Turkish army and intelligence units last week, targeted the PKK’s northern Iraq base at Mount Qandil killing out a key member of the terror group, sources said on Sunday. 

Diyar Garip Muhammad, a member of the terrorist group’s so-called presidential and executive council, was killed in the operation, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The operation is apparently the first time a senior PKK terrorist has been killed at the PKK’s Qandil headquarters.

Diyar Garip Muhammad, codenamed Halmat Diyar, joined the terrorist group in 1992 and was one of seven members of its so-called presidential council.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children.

