The British government was hunting on Monday for the source of a leak of diplomatic cables from Britain's ambassador in Washington that branded President Donald Trump's administration "dysfunctional" and "inept."

"I've seen nothing to suggest hostile state actors were involved," said Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman, James Slack.

The enquiry is being led by civil servants in the Cabinet Office, and Slack said police would only be called in "if evidence of criminality is found."

Embarrassed and alarmed

British officials are embarrassed by the publication of Kim Darroch's unflattering assessment — but more alarmed that sensitive confidential information has been leaked, possibly for political ends.

The leaked cables were intended for senior UK ministers and civil servants, and officials believe the mole will be found among British politicians or officials, rather than overseas.

It's possible the leaker could be charged with breaching the Official Secrets Act, which bars the unauthorised disclosure of classified material.

Slack said May had "full faith" in Darroch, a long-serving diplomat, although she didn't agree with his characterisation of the Trump administration.

He said ambassadors were hired to provide "honest, unvarnished assessments" of politics in the countries where they served, which didn't necessarily reflect the views of the British government.

Content of cables

In the leaked cables — published in the Mail on Sunday newspaper — Darroch called the Trump administration's policy toward Iran "incoherent," said Trump might be indebted to "dodgy Russians" and raised doubts about whether the White House "will ever look competent."

"We don't really believe this administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction-riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept," one missive said.

The cables cover a period from 2017 to recent weeks. Darroch has served as Britain's envoy to Washington since 2016.