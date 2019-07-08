WORLD
1 MIN READ
Migrants at more risk as Mexico border checks tighten
Migrants wishing to reach the US try more risky routes after Mexico implements stricter border checks on pressure from the Washington.
Migrants at more risk as Mexico border checks tighten
Honduran migrant, Jorge Luis Berrios, encountered eight checkpoints on his way through four Mexican states. / TRTWorld
July 8, 2019

Mexico has been under pressure to stop the illegal flow of people across its border, with US President Donald Trump warning of possible sanctions. 

After striking a deal with the US government to prevent bruising tariffs, Mexico has tightened border controls. 

As a result, citizens of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador heading to America are taking more dangerous routes to cross into the country, to avoid being detained. 

Recommended

Valeria Leon reports from Tultitlan, Mexico.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon