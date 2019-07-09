Hong Kong protest leaders opposed to the administration of Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Tuesday that they will continue their demonstrations, even after Lam declared the effort to amend a highly contentious extradition bill "dead."

Lam had earlier said the extradition bill that sparked the territory's biggest political crisis in decades was dead, admitting that the government's work on the bill had been a "total failure".

The bill, which would have allowed people in Hong Kong to be sent to mainland China to face trial, sparked huge and at times violent street protests and plunged the former British colony into turmoil.

In mid-June, Lam responded to huge protests by suspending the bill, but on Tuesday she said "there are still lingering doubts about the government's sincerity or worries whether the government will restart the process in the legislative council."

"So, I reiterate here, there is no such plan, the bill is dead," she told a news conference.

"We cannot find the word 'dead' in any of the laws in Hong Kong or in any legal proceedings in the Legislative Council," protest leaders Jimmy Sham and Bonnie Leung said in statements in English and Cantonese.

"So how can the government tell us that we should preserve our rule of law, when (Lam) herself does not use the principle of the rule of law," the two said.

The protest leaders also said Lam was being hypocritical in claiming to have met demonstrators' demands without actually speaking to them directly.

"Instead, she should really stand out and talk to the young protesters," Leung said.