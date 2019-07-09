Donald Trump assailed Britain's ambassador to the United States as a "pompous fool" and slammed outgoing premier Theresa May's "foolish" policies on Tuesday in a second straight day of virulent attacks triggered by the leak of unflattering diplomatic cables.

The missives threaten to plunge Washington and London into a rare diplomatic crisis and have landed their author, British envoy Kim Darroch — and by default his prime minister — in the US president's crosshairs.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who is running to replace May, responded that Trump's comments were "disrespectful and wrong" — in a marked departure from the more conciliatory tone struck by his leadership rival Boris Johnson, who declined to criticize the president's comments.

Trump initially reacted with restraint over the cables' weekend publication but the language has changed and heated passions do not seem about to subside.

The US president's early morning wrath was not solely reserved for Darroch.

Trump doubled down in attacking May and her fraught Brexit negotiations, saying he told her "how to do that deal, but she went her own foolish way-was unable to get it done. A disaster!"

'Uniquely dysfunctional'

London has been scrambling to stem the damage caused by the leaked documents, in which Darroch described the US leader as "inept" and his White House as "uniquely dysfunctional."

Visibly angered by May's continuing support for her ambassador — which Downing Street reiterated on Monday — Trump welcomed the prime minister's impending departure from office.

By Tuesday, Trump was demanding that Darroch "speak to his country, and Prime Minister May, about their failed Brexit negotiation, and not be upset with my criticism of how badly it was handled."

Hunt offered his public support for the envoy, whose term expires in January, saying he would keep Darroch in place if he took office.