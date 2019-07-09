US President Donald Trump has launched an attack on British Prime Minister Theresa May over her handling of Brexit and her refusal to take action against Britain’s ambassador to Washington after leaked communications revealed he had called the Trump administration inept.

Sir Kim Darroch, the UK ambassador in Washington, called Trump “uniquely dysfunctional” and predicted that his time in office would end in “disgrace”.

The internal memos, which were never meant to be published but were published by the UK’s Mail on Sunday tabloid, described bitter White House conflicts, warned of American self-interest, and the threat Trump posed to the world economy.

May’s office have branded the leak ‘unacceptable’ and police officials are investigating the source of the disclosures.

The British Prime Minister, who will step down for her position later this month, has announced that she has 'full faith' in Darroch and will not recall him.

Trump has responded scathingly, vowing not to work with the ambassador and attacking May over the unrelated issue of Brexit on Twitter.

“I have been very critical about the way the U.K. and Prime Minister Theresa May handled Brexit. What a mess she and her representatives have created,” he wrote on Twitter, adding: “The good news for the wonderful United Kingdom is that they will soon have a new Prime Minister.”