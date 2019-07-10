Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani visited the US, in a sign of strengthening ties between Washington and Doha.

The Gulf emirate has been under an air, sea, and land blockade by its neighbours Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the UAE since May 2017.

Sheikh Tamim’s meeting with US President Donald Trump marks a U-turn in ties between the two men.

At the beginning of the blockade, under Riyadh’s influence, Trump sided with Saudi Arabia and its allies, which are also supported by Egypt. The president accused Qatar of being “a funder of terrorism”.

But Trump’s stance on Qatar quickly changed, seemingly because of strong opposition inside his national security team, which advised him not to be a part of disagreements among the Gulf’s wealthy dynasties, and stressing the fact that Doha hosts the largest US military base in the Middle East.

After the meeting in the White House, Trump lavished praise on his Qatari counterpart, praising him as “a highly respected man, a real leader in a large part of the world and a very important part of the world”.

The comments were in keeping with his apparent tendency to generously praise key buyers of US military hardware and commercial equipment.

He applauded his friendship with the emir during the press conference and indicated that there would be a “large transaction” between Washington and Doha.

"[The] investments that you make in the United States - one of the largest in the world - are very much appreciated," Trump also said during the dinner banquet.

For his part, Qatar’s young leader chose to emphasise the shared values between the two countries from their “commitment to human capital” to “education, openness and opportunity for all”.

Though a country of only some 300,000 citizens. Qatar is one of the largest producers of liquified natural gas in the world and has used its wealth to establish global brands such as the media outlet, Al Jazeera, and airline Qatar Airways.