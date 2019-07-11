The Democratic-led US House Judiciary Committee on Thursday voted to authorise subpoenas for a dozen witnesses, including President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner.

The vote gives panel Chairman Jerrold Nadler discretion on whether to subpoena current and former Trump advisers such as former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, as part of a broad corruption and obstruction of justice probe of the Trump presidency.

"These include government officials who worked, or continue to work, in close proximity to the president," Nadler said at a meeting to consider the subpoenas. "We will not rest until we obtain their testimony and documents."

The committee also authorised subpoenas for documents and testimony connected with Trump's immigration policies, including family separation and detention and "zero tolerance" for migrants.

The move comes as Democrats who control the House of Representatives prepare to escalate their scrutiny of the Trump presidency, with public testimony from former US Special Counsel Robert Mueller on July 17 and a vote next week to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with subpoenas.

Republicans dismissed the committee's action as a partisan fishing expedition against Trump and a bid to heal political rifts within House Democratic ranks.

"That's all today's episode is about. It sure isn't about oversight. It's simply about politics," said Representative Doug Collins, the Judiciary Committee's top Republican.

Nadler's committee, which could launch an impeachment inquiry if it uncovered evidence of presidential misconduct, is pursuing actions and events described in Mueller's 448-page report on Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Insufficient evidence

Mueller found insufficient evidence to show that the Trump campaign conspired with Russia despite numerous contacts between campaign officials and Moscow.