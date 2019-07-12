US President Donald Trump has confirmed on Friday that agents of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency will launch raids across the country this weekend to round up thousands of undocumented migrants for deportation.

"They came in illegally," he told reporters at the White House.

"It starts on Sunday and they're going to take people out and they're going to bring them back to their countries," Trump said.

"Or they're going to take criminals out, put them in prison, or put them in prison in the countries they came from," he added.

While the focus will be on removing criminals, Trump said the raids would also target "people that came into our country, not through a process, that just walked over a line. They have to leave."

The ICE raids are expected to take place in 10 major cities, pursuing people for whom courts have already issued removal orders, according to media reports.

'Brutal action'

They could potentially target families who have been inside the United States for many years, with homes, businesses and US-born children, the reports said.

Migrant communities and immigration and rights activists around the country were girding for the raids.

Migrants were being told to not open their doors to ICE agents if they do not have search or arrest warrants, to record their encounters with agents, and to call immigration attorneys for help.

Democrats warned the Trump administration on Thursday about breaking up long-resident families with members who are inside the country legally.