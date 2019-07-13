The International Monetary Fund completed a review on Friday of Argentina's economic performance, allowing the release of $5.4 billion to the country in a loan program intended to help stabilize its economy.

The IMF board approved the fourth review of the South American country's performance under the loan deal signed last year.

"The Argentine authorities continue to show a strong commitment to their economic policy program, meeting all applicable targets under the Fund-supported program," said IMF Managing Director David Lipton in a statement, noting that financial markets have stabilized.

Lipton also said that inflation, while still high, had decreased and appeared to be on an overall downward path.

"The economy is beginning a gradual recovery from last year's recession," he said.

'Increased uncertainty'