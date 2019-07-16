TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
At least nine civilians killed by PKK in Turkey this year
In the terror group's latest attack on Monday, two siblings, eight-year-old Ayaz Guloglu and four-year-old Nupelda Gulogl, lost their lives after stepping on an explosive planted beforehand by the PKK.
At least nine civilians killed by PKK in Turkey this year
The PKK use the Qandil mountains in northern Iraq as a base for assaults in Turkey and its neighbouring countries. / AA
July 16, 2019

The PKK terror group has killed at least nine civilians, including children, this year in Turkey, according to the information gathered by Anadolu Agency.

In its more than 30-year armed campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The PKK killed at least one civilian and injured seven others as it detonated an improvised explosive device on a roadside in Turkey's eastern Agri province on June 1.

On June 10, the terror group again targeted road construction workers, who were building a road in the Yuksekova district of eastern Hakkari province. At least two workers were killed in the attack.

Also in June, a 53-year-old shepherd was kidnapped by the PKK in eastern Kars province.

Suleyman Guldere was abducted while he was herding his cattle in Yankipinar village.

Guldere’s body was found dead from a gunshot wound in a tent nearby Cemce neighbourhood.

The group continued to target shepherds in early July. Two more shepherds were found dead after being abducted by the PKK in southeastern Sirnak province.

Recommended

Abdulhakim Demir and Vali Cevik were kidnapped while herding their flocks in Gecitboyu village. Their bodies were later found dead from gunshot wounds.

On Monday, another road construction worker, Syrian national Valid Youssef, was killed in a roadside bombing also in Sirnak province.

The attack injured two others, including one in critical condition.

The terrorist organisation’s latest attack targeted children on Monday.

Two siblings in eastern Tunceli province were killed by an explosive planted beforehand by the terrorists.

Ayaz Guloglu, 8, lost his life at the scene after stepping on the explosive, while his sister Nupelda Guloglu, 4, lost her life at an Elazig hospital after being rushed there by a military helicopter.

The death of the kids has sparked a public outcry across Turkey against the PKK.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda