Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono plans to summon South Korea's ambassador on Friday, his ministry said, in a deepening political and economic row over compensation for Korean forced labourers in the World War Two era.

Kono will once again urge Seoul to take "appropriate steps" to rectify what Japan says was an improper ruling last year by South Korea's Supreme Court ordering two Japanese companies to compensate the wartime workers, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Japan says the decision violated international law because the issue of compensation was settled under a 1965 treaty which established diplomatic relations between the two nations post World War Two.

Compensation of South Koreans for labour during Japan’s 1910-45 occupation of the Korean peninsula has soured relations between the United States' closest Asian allies.