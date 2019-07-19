WORLD
2 MIN READ
Japan to summon South Korea envoy over World War Two labourer row
South Korea’s Supreme Court last year ordered two Japanese companies to compensate the wartime workers in a ruling that Tokyo said violated international law. Japan believes the issue of compensation was settled under a 1965 treaty.
Japan to summon South Korea envoy over World War Two labourer row
Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono gestures as he attends a news conference after a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia May 10, 2019. / Reuters
July 19, 2019

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono plans to summon South Korea's ambassador on Friday, his ministry said, in a deepening political and economic row over compensation for Korean forced labourers in the World War Two era.

Kono will once again urge Seoul to take "appropriate steps" to rectify what Japan says was an improper ruling last year by South Korea's Supreme Court ordering two Japanese companies to compensate the wartime workers, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Japan says the decision violated international law because the issue of compensation was settled under a 1965 treaty which established diplomatic relations between the two nations post World War Two.

Compensation of South Koreans for labour during Japan’s 1910-45 occupation of the Korean peninsula has soured relations between the United States' closest Asian allies.

Recommended

Things took a turn for the worse this month when Japan restricted exports of high-tech material to South Korea, a move that could threaten global supplies of microchips and smartphone displays.

Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko, in a seven-part tweet late Thursday, reiterated that Japan implemented the export curbs over South Korea's "deficiencies" in its export control systems and not in retaliation in the labourer's dispute.

He said not only had the labourers issue but "repeated negative movements" on the South Korean side had been weighing on relations between the countries.

The escalating row could have repercussions on the security front, as South Korea could reconsider its intelligence-sharing deal with Japan if the situation worsens, Yonhap reported.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon