WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nearly 100 injured in Gaza border protests
Since the Gaza rallies began in March last year, nearly 270 protesters were martyred, with thousands of others injured.
Nearly 100 injured in Gaza border protests
Medics are affected by tear gas smoke launched by Israeli security forces as they intervene in a demonstration within the "Great March of Return" at Israel-Gaza border in east of Khan Yunis, Gaza on July 5, 2019. / AA
July 19, 2019

Ninety-seven Palestinians were injured during protests along the Gaza border on Friday, according to the health ministry.

The protesters converged near a security fence that separates Gaza Strip from Israel to demonstrate against Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian territories.

Of those injured, 47 were harmed by live ammunition, said the ministry. Among the injured are two medical staff and two journalists.

No further information has been given about the state of the injured protesters.

Recommended

Gaza’s National Authority for Return and Breaking the Siege (NARBS), which organizes weekly rallies, called on Palestinians to attend demonstrations and affirm on their right to return to their villages in historical Palestine.

Earlier on Friday, the NARBS warned Israel against any "escalation" against the Palestinian peaceful protestors.

Since the Gaza rallies began in March last year, nearly 270 protesters have been martyred — and thousands more wounded — by Israeli troops deployed near the buffer zone.

Demonstrators demand an end to Israel’s 12-year blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has shattered the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its two million inhabitants of many basic amenities.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon