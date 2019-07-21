Hong Kong police fired multiple volleys of tear gas on Sunday night to clear crowds of anti-government protesters who had taken over streets in the heart of the city following another mass rally.

Riot officers equipped with masks and shields swarmed towards protesters who fled in multiple directions after a tense standoff close to a ferry terminal on the main island, an AFP reporter on the scene said.

Earlier, masked protesters threw eggs at China’s office in Hong Kong following another massive rally, focusing anger towards the embodiment of Beijing’s rule with no end in sight to the turmoil engulfing the finance hub.

TRT World spoke to Joel Flynn, who is at the scene.

The city has been plunged into its worst crisis in recent history by weeks of marches and sporadic violent confrontations between police and pockets of hardcore protesters.

The initial protests were lit by a now-suspended bill that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China.

But they have since evolved into a wider movement calling for democratic reforms, universal suffrage and a halt to sliding freedoms in the semi-autonomous territory.

Police have fired tear gas and rubber bullets, while the parliament has been trashed by protesters as Beijing’s authority faces its most serious challenge since Hong Kong was handed back to China in 1997.

On Sunday, thousands gathered in sweltering heat in Hong Kong for the latest in a series of mass protests.

Rally organisers lost their appeal to have the march route end in Central district, close to the scene where police in June fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse activists in some of the most violent protests to rock the city in decades.

The protest comes a day after tens of thousands gathered to voice support for the police force, who some have accused of using excessive force against activists, and call for an end to the violence.