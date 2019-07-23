The Trump administration said on Monday that it would expand and speed up the deportation of migrants who enter the US illegally by stripping away court oversight, enabling officials to remove people in days rather than months or years.

Set to be published in the Federal Register on Tuesday, the rule will apply "expedited removal" to the majority of those who enter the US illegally unless they can prove they have been living in the country for at least two years.

No attorney access

Legal experts said it was a dramatic expansion of a programme already used along the US-Mexican border that cuts out review by an immigration judge, usually without access to an attorney. Both are available in regular proceedings.

"The Trump administration is moving forward into converting ICE (Immigrations and Customs Enforcement) into a 'show me your papers' army," said Vanita Gupta, the president of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, on a call with reporters.

It was likely the policy would be blocked quickly by a court, several experts said. The American Civil Liberties Union, which has filed suit to block numerous Trump immigration policies in court, has vowed to sue.

President Donald Trump has struggled to stem an increase of mostly Central American families arriving at the US-Mexico border, leading to overcrowded detention facilities and a political battle over a growing humanitarian crisis.

The government said increasing rapid deportations would free up detention space and ease strains on immigration courts, which face a backlog of more than 900,000 cases.

Nearly 300,000 of the approximately 11 million immigrants in the US illegally could be quickly deported under the new rule, according to the non-partisan Migration Policy Institute.

Erosion of due process?