“Even though I was pregnant, I still wanted to continue studying,” says Mariatu Sesay, a 15-year-old mother. Sesay was afraid to go to school during her pregnancy because of the government ban on pregnant girls attending classes.

“I love school. That's what made me want to continue,” Sesay continues. “When I showed up people would ridicule me, but I summoned the courage."

Sesay owes her ability to continue her education mainly to the protection of her school’s principal. "I violated the law of the government,” Eric Conteh says. “The current minister said we should actually ban children who are pregnant..."

Lower Dibia Secondary School is the only known school in Sierra Leone that permits pregnant girls to continue their education.

