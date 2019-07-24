China outlined plans to build a modern, high-tech army in a national defence plan published on Wednesday, while accusing Washington of undermining global strategic stability and warning against Taiwanese independence.

The first white paper since 2012 gives rare insight into the world's largest army and Beijing's military ambitions.

"International strategic competition is on the rise," the document says, adding that the United States has adjusted its national security and defence strategies and adopted "unilateral policies".

The US "has provoked and intensified competition among major countries, significantly increased its defence expenditure, pushed for additional capacity in nuclear, outer space, cyber and missile defence, and undermined global strategic stability".

The plan calls for more cutting-edge technology in the People's Liberation Army (PLA) arsenal, admitting it "still lags far behind the world's leading militaries".

War is evolving towards "intelligent warfare", the national security plan says, citing a growing use of AI, big data, cloud computing and "new and high-tech military technologies based on IT".

China's defence spending is second only to the United States, and it said earlier this year it planned to increase it by 7.5 percent in 2019.

Despite the ambitious plans, it insists the Chinese army is a "staunch force for world peace".

But within its own borders, it is less sanguine, promising to "crackdown" on separatists in Xinjiang and Tibet.

Beijing is firmer still on the self-ruled island of Taiwan – which China views as its own territory – and makes "no promise to renounce the use of force" in bringing it back into the fold.