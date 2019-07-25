WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ukraine detains Russian tanker, Moscow warns of consequences
Russia threatened "there will soon be consequences" if any Russian members of the crew of the tanker detained by Kiev were "taken hostage."
Ukraine detains Russian tanker, Moscow warns of consequences
A view shows the Russian tanker Nika Spirit detained by Ukrainian security service in the port of Izmail, Ukraine on July 25, 2019. / Reuters
July 25, 2019

Ukraine detained a Russian tanker for its alleged involvement in the seizure of three Ukrainian vessels by Russia in November, and Moscow threatened consequences if Russian citizens were "taken hostage."

Ukraine's security service maintained that the tanker in the Ukrainian port of Izmail was involved in an incident in November in the Kerch Strait that led to Russia seizing three Ukrainian vessels.

"The Ukraine security service and military prosecutors' office detained the Russian tanker, the Neyma, which had blocked Ukrainian warships in the Kerch Strait," the security service said in a statement on Thursday.

Russia captured the vessels and their crews in waters that separate the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, and Russia. Moscow-Kiev relations have been tense ever since.

Recommended

It said earlier that the Russian vessel had entered Ukraine under its new name, the Nika Spirit, "to cover its involvement in illegal actions," but that it had identified the ship by its unique International Maritime Organization number (IMO).

"The above-named vessel is considered to be a piece of material evidence, [and] a petition to a court for its arrest is being prepared," the security service said in its statement.

In Moscow, senior Russian lawmaker Vladimir Dzhabarov described Ukraine's detention of the tanker as "absolutely illegal" and said it was detrimental to relations between the two countries, RIA news agency reported.

In Kiev, Ukraine's ombudswoman said negotiations on the release of the Ukrainian sailors from the three vessels seized by the Russian navy off Crimea's coast had intensified after Russian and Ukrainian leaders spoke by phone earlier this month.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon