Suspected Boko Haram militants have killed at least 65 people in a shooting at a funeral in Nigeria's northeastern Borno state, an official said on Sunday.

"It is 65 people dead and 10 injured," local government chairman Muhammed Bulama said.

Dozens more bodies were discovered following the assault on Saturday by gunmen on a village close to the regional capital Maiduguri.

Resident Bakura Mallam Amadu said he saw the insurgents gather before opening fire at funeral attendees in a village.

A security source said the militants stormed the village on motorbikes and in vans. They also attacked another village, with unknown casualties, the source said.