WORLD
2 MIN READ
Man linked to Paris attacks extradited from Germany to Belgium
The unnamed 39-year-old suspect was "extradited this morning" under suspicion of having procured weapons for the attackers.
Man linked to Paris attacks extradited from Germany to Belgium
Flowers are put in a window shattered by a bullet to pay respect to the victims at the site of the attacks in Paris, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015. / AP
July 29, 2019

Germany on Monday extradited to Belgium a Bosnian man wanted in connection with the 2015 terror attacks in Paris, prosecutors said.

The unnamed 39-year-old suspected of having procured weapons for the attackers "was extradited this morning," Naumburg prosecution service spokesman Klaus Tewes said.

The synchronised shooting and suicide attacks by Daesh gunmen in Paris on the Bataclan concert hall, national stadium and several cafes killed a total of 130 people.

German authorities had last month announced the man's arrest on a European arrest warrant issued by the Belgian authorities.

He was accused "of abetting a terrorist organisation linked to the terror attacks, including on the Bataclan concert hall, on November 13, 2015 in Paris."

Recommended

The German authorities said then that he had been targeted in a separate investigation against two Bosnian citizens on suspicion of violating military weapons control laws.

Daesh, which then controlled vast territory across Syria and Iraq, claimed responsibility for the attacks in the French capital, which were allegedly coordinated from Brussels.

It also claimed responsibility for the suicide bombings that killed 32 people and wounded hundreds of others in the Belgian capital in March 2016. 

The same Brussels cell is believed to have helped organise and carry out both terror attacks.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call