Germany on Monday extradited to Belgium a Bosnian man wanted in connection with the 2015 terror attacks in Paris, prosecutors said.

The unnamed 39-year-old suspected of having procured weapons for the attackers "was extradited this morning," Naumburg prosecution service spokesman Klaus Tewes said.

The synchronised shooting and suicide attacks by Daesh gunmen in Paris on the Bataclan concert hall, national stadium and several cafes killed a total of 130 people.

German authorities had last month announced the man's arrest on a European arrest warrant issued by the Belgian authorities.

He was accused "of abetting a terrorist organisation linked to the terror attacks, including on the Bataclan concert hall, on November 13, 2015 in Paris."