Yemen's internationally-recognised government says the Houthi rebels were behind a strike on a market that killed at least 14 civilians, including children, and wounded 27.

Other Yemeni officials and the rebels' health ministry, however, have said that a Saudi-led coalition airstrike was behind Monday's attack in Saada province, a stronghold of the Iran-aligned Houthis.

Tuesday's government statement alleged the Houthis launched Katyusha rockets at the al-Thabet market and then attempted to deflect blame by accusing the Saudi-led coalition for the attack.

The statement did not explain why the Houthis would target an area under their control.

AP could not immediately reach the Saudi-led coalition for comment.

Contrasting versions

On Monday, Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported that the Saudi-coalition were behind the attack.

The manager of the local Al Jomhouri hospital told Reuters that Saudi-led air strikes had killed the civilians.

"There are two children among the martyrs and 11 children among those injured," hospital manager Saleh Qorban told Reuters.