The Turkish defence minister has told his US counterpart over a phone call that Turkey expects the US to completely end its support to the PKK/YPG terrorist group.

The ministry said Akar congratulated Mark Esper for his new post as the US defence secretary and they discussed the plan on a safe zone in northern Syria.

Akar emphasised that they would not allow a terror corridor in the south of Turkey and that Ankara wants to assure safety and security of not only its country and people but also other religious and ethnic groups like the Kurds, Arabs, Assyrians, Christians and Ezidis living in the region.

