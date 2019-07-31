WORLD
4 MIN READ
WhatsApp’s role in strengthening and weakening Nigerian democracy
The instant messaging app can be used to empower civil activism, as well as misinform people to undermine democracy, researchers find.
WhatsApp’s role in strengthening and weakening Nigerian democracy
A man poses with a smartphone in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration on September 14, 2017. / Reuters
July 31, 2019

The instant messaging app WhatsApp is used to strengthen democratic participation but also spread fake news in Nigeria, according to new research by British and Nigerian academics.

Researchers from the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja and the University of Birmingham looked at the ways in which the popular app would impact the Nigerial elections, which were held in March, 2019.

WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app in 40 African countries, including Nigeria, due to its low cost, encrypted messages, and the ability to easily share information with both individuals and groups. 

The study found several main characteristics, negative and positive, for the application when it came to the elections.

The first was its ability to reach mass audiences with political messaging, according to the report.

“Organisations...can send messages to tens of thousands of people at the touch of a button by forming hundreds of groups of 256 members,” the report said.

Different types of content shared via WhatsApp also had varying impacts depending on who they have been shared by, where they are targeted and how they are presented to the user. 

“The format, style, source and the content of a piece of information shared or received on WhatsApp all have a critical impact on how far they reach, and how far they are believed...pictures and videos are increasingly influential,” said researcher Idayat Hassan.

Most significantly, WhatsApp was used to spread disinformation, as well as countering it.

Recommended

'Reduce risks'

One of the most notorious examples of fake news during the election was the story that incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari had died and replaced by a clone from Sudan. 

Buhari, who went on to win the contest, dismissed the story but it was nevertheless widely shared.

 Professor Nic Cheeseman, one of those involved in the study, said: “Social media platforms are both a threat to democracy and a way to strengthen it. WhatsApp is being used to spread ‘fake news’ on the one hand, and run fact-checking campaigns and election observation on the other.

“The challenge is to reduce risks without undermining the way that social media can strengthen accountability and promote inclusion.”

Researchers said that countering the threat faced by fake news required an increase in digital literacy and training social influencers to recognise questionable content and not spread it.

WhatsApp and other social media platforms have been blamed for the rise in fake news globally.

In India, the service has been used to spread rumours and rile up mobs that have ended up carrying out lynchings and other violent acts.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks