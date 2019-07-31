WORLD
2 MIN READ
More than 700 trains cancelled in Spain due to strike
The strike will disrupt scores of summer travellers as the most Spaniards take their summer breaks in August.
More than 700 trains cancelled in Spain due to strike
Passengers wait during rail strike at the Atocha station in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, July 31, 2019. / AP
July 31, 2019

Spanish national rail operator Renfe has cancelled hundreds of trains on one of the busiest travel days of the year due to a strike over staffing levels.

The company said more than 700 scheduled services wouldn't operate on Wednesday when many people are heading off on their summer vacation. 

The Spanish General Workers' Federation also plans walkouts on three other heavy vacation traffic days — August 14 and 31, and September 1.

Recommended

The walkouts are held in two periods of four hours each. The government stipulated that a minimum number of services must run on each day of the strikes.

The workers' federation argues that a shortage of staff is leading to overwork and lower service quality. It says some 14,000 people work for state-owned Renfe.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks