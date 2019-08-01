North Korea has fired unidentified short-range projectiles, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Friday, citing the country's military as a source.

The nuclear-armed North described an earlier missile launch as a warning to the South over planned joint military drills with the United States.

The projectiles were fired in the pre-dawn hours from Yonghung, South Hamgyong Province, into the East Sea, the JCS told Yonhap.

Trump says he is not worried about short-range missiles

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he was not worried about missiles being tested by North Korea, calling them very standard, short-range devices.

Trump was asked about the missile launches as he left the White House on a trip to Ohio.

Asked whether North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was testing him by carrying out a third missile test in recent days, Trump told reporters: "I think it's very much under control, very much under control." Trump added the missile launches did not violate any promises Kim had made to him.

They were "short-range missiles," Trump said. "We never made an agreement on that. I have no problem. We'll see what happens. But these are short-range missiles.