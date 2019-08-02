Japan's cabinet on Friday approved a plan to remove South Korea from a list of countries that enjoy minimum export controls.

In a tit-for-tat move South Korea's finance minister said Seoul will remove Japan from its "white list" of trusted trading partners.

The Japanese government's decision "fundamentally destroys the relations of trust and cooperation that the two countries established" in the past, said Hong Nam-ki.

"For this, we express our strong protest and deep regret, and urge Tokyo to immediately withdraw its vengeful trade measures."

Tokyo's move came with the countries mired in a long-running dispute over the use of forced labour during World War II, but Japan insisted it was related to national security and was not retaliatory.

Japan's decision comes a month after it tightened curbs on exports to South Korea of three high-tech materials needed to make memory chips and display panels.

South Korea would be the first country to be removed from Japan's white list, which currently has 27 countries including Germany, Britain and the United States.