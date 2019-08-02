The United States formally withdrew from a landmark nuclear missile pact with Russia on Friday after determining that Moscow was in violation of the treaty, something the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.

"The United States will not remain a party to a treaty that is deliberately violated by Russia," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement about the US withdrawal.

"Russia's non-compliance under the treaty jeopardises US supreme interests as Russia's development and fielding of a treaty-violating missile system represents a direct threat to the United States and our allies and partners," Pompeo said.

Washington signalled it would pull out of the arms control treaty six months ago unless Moscow stuck to the accord. Russia called the move a ploy to exit a pact the United States wanted to leave anyway in order to develop new missiles.

The 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) was negotiated by then-US President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.

It banned both sides from stationing in Europe land-based missiles with a range of between 500-5,500 km, reducing their ability to launch a nuclear strike at short notice.

Senior administration officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity said Russia had deployed "multiple battalions" of a cruise missile throughout Russia in violation of the pact, including in western Russia, "with the ability to strike critical European targets."

Russia denies the allegation, saying the missile’s range puts it outside the treaty. It has rejected a US demand to destroy the new missile, the Novator 9M729, known as the SSC-8 by the NATO Western military alliance.

Moscow has also told Washington its decision to quit the pact undermines global security and removes a key pillar of international arms control.

TRT World'sSarah Morice reports.

Russian response

On Friday Russia said it had asked the United States for a moratorium on the deployment of short and intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe.

"We have proposed to the United States and other NATO countries that they weigh the possibility of declaring the same kind of moratorium on the deployment of short and intermediate range missiles as ours," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency.

President Vladimir Putin says Russia does not want an arms race and he has promised he will not deploy Russian missiles unless the United States does so first.

However, should Washington take such a step, he says he would be forced to deploy Russian hypersonic nuclear missiles on ships or submarines near US territorial waters.