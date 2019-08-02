A PKK terrorist, who provided explosives for a deadly attack in the heart of Turkey's capital Ankara in 2016, has been arrested in southeastern Turkey, officials said on Friday.

The terrorist was arrested in Yuksekova district of Hakkari province during an operation on Thursday as part of ongoing efforts to purge the PKK/KCK terror group, the provincial governor's office said in a statement.

The March 13, 2016 attack at Guvenpark in Ankara’s Kizilay — a popular shopping area and a major public transportation hub — had been carried out using an explosives-laden vehicle, which left 38 people dead and 349 others injured.