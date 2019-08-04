TÜRKİYE
Turkish air strikes kill at least three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Air strikes were carried out in the Gara region in coordination with Turkey's Operation Claw which was launched in May
Turkish commandos observe the area as Turkish Armed Forces launched a counter-terrorism operation in Hakurk, northern Iraq on May 28, 2019 / AA
August 4, 2019

Turkish fighter jets killed at least three PKK terrorists during a counter-terrorism operation in northern Iraq, the National Defence Ministry said on Sunday morning. 

Air strikes were carried out in the Gara region in coordination with Turkey's Operation Claw, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkey launched the operation against PKK terrorists in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq on May 27.

Last month, Turkey initiated the second phase, Claw-2, of the operation as a follow-up on the successfully ongoing Claw-1, revealing new information on terrorist activities.

A total of 71 terrorists have been killed since the launch of Operation Claw, the ministry announced on Monday.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.

SOURCE:AA
