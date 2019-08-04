Turkey will carry out an operation east of the Euphrates river in northern Syria, in an area controlled by PKK/YPG terror group, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

Erdogan said both Russia and the United States have been told of the operation.

Following US President Donald Trump's announcement last year of a planned US withdrawal from northern Syria, the two NATO allies agreed to create a safe zone inside Syria along its northeastern border with Turkey, that would be cleared of the PKK/YPG terror group.

Ankara says that the United States has stalled progress on setting up the safe zone and has demanded that Washington sever its relations with the terror group.

The operation, which would mark the third counter-terror operation into Syria in as many years, was first signalled by President Erdogan earlier this year.

"We entered Afrin, Jarablus, and Al-Bab. Now we will enter the east of the Euphrates," Erdogan said on Sunday during a motorway-opening ceremony.