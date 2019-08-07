Turkey on Wednesday condemned Israel for approving another housing project in the occupied West Bank.

A statement issued by the Turkish foreign ministry said Israel has continued to usurp the rights of Palestinian people by approving the construction of over 2,300 houses in illegitimate settlements in the West Bank, which is under Israeli occupation since 1967.

"We strongly condemn this illegitimate policy of Israel. It continues to openly and recklessly violate international law with a policy of expanding illegitimate settlements," read the statement.

"We refuse Israel's efforts to eliminate the two-state solution approach and to make the occupation permanent and reiterate that we will always stand by the righteous cause of the brotherly Palestinian people and Palestine," it added.