The governing and opposition parties in Turkey on Friday issued a joint declaration in the parliament, demanding the extradition of Fetullah Terrorist Organisation's (FETO) leader from the US.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey, which left 251 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.

"He continues to disseminate heretical views using the tactics of terrorist organisations such as Daesh and Al Qaeda," the declaration read.