Authorities enforcing a strict curfew in Indian-administered Kashmir will bring in trucks of essential supplies for Eid next week as the divided Himalayan region remains in lockdown following India's decision to strip it of its constitutional autonomy.

The indefinite, 24-hour curfew was briefly eased on Friday for weekly Muslim prayers in some parts of Srinagar, the region's main city, but thousands of residents are still forced to stay indoors, with shops and most health clinics closed. All communications and the internet remain cut off.

Kashmir is claimed in its entirety by both India and Pakistan and is divided between the archrivals.

Rebels have been fighting New Delhi's rule for decades in the Indian-controlled portion and most Kashmiri residents want either independence or a merger with Pakistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured the people of Jammu and Kashmir, as the state is known, that normalcy would gradually return and that the government was ensuring the current restrictions do not dampen the Eid festival on Monday.

New Delhi rushed tens of thousands of additional soldiers to one of the world's most militarised regions to prevent unrest and protests after Modi's Hindu nationalist-led government said on Monday that it was revoking Kashmir's special constitutional status and downgrading its statehood.

Modi said the move was necessary to free the region of "terrorism and separatism".

Lid on a kettle

The relaxing of the curfew in Srinagar was temporary, officials said. Friday prayers began at 12:37 pm local time and lasted for about 20 minutes, followed by protests in some parts of the city. Police used tear gas and pellets to fight back the protesters who gathered in their largest numbers since authorities clamped down and detained more than 500 political and separatist leaders.

Other stone-throwing incidents were reported from northern and southern parts of Kashmir.

Authorities were closely watching for any anti-India protests, which will determine a further easing of restrictions for the Eid holiday.

The top administrative official, Baseer Khan, said that essential commodities including food, grains and meat will be delivered to different parts of the region by Sunday.