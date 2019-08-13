WORLD
3 MIN READ
Venezuela pro-Maduro legislature to assess early congress elections
Congressional elections are held every five years and are not scheduled until December 2020.
Venezuela pro-Maduro legislature to assess early congress elections
Venezuela's National Constituent Assembly President Diosdado Cabello holds a banner reading "No more Trump. Heroic Venezuela" during a session in Caracas, Venezuela August 12, 2019. / Reuters
August 13, 2019

Venezuela's pro-government legislature on Monday agreed to create a commission to evaluate holding 2020 legislative elections early, which would create an opportunity for the government to reclaim control of the opposition-dominated congress.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido warned on Sunday that the Constituent Assembly would decide on Monday to disband the congress he leads and move up elections after President Nicolas Maduro called for a new "offensive."

Instead, the Constituent Assembly's head, Diosdado Cabello, downplayed Guaido's comments and said there was no need to disband congress as it "didn't work" and "had eliminated itself on its own."

Any move to disband congress would fuel criticism of Maduro in the international community and almost certainly halt Norway-brokered talks between the government and Guaido allies meant to reach a negotiated solution to Venezuela's political stalemate.

Cabello said the commission would evaluate "in accordance with the law, the constitution and the political situation" when would be the best moment for the legislative elections.

In a warning directed at opposition lawmakers, Cabello said: "Don't go on vacation because we are going to make life impossible for you over the next month."

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court said it accused three opposition lawmakers of treason and conspiracy, in addition to 21 other deputies the court has charged with similar crimes since 2018.

Of those accused, two lawmakers remain under arrest while most others have either fled the country or sought refuge in friendly embassies.

Recommended

Congressional elections are held every five years and are not scheduled until December 2020.

The opposition in 2015 won a two-thirds majority of congress in a landslide vote, taking control for the first time in 16 years. Maduro's government refused to recognise any of its decisions and the Supreme Court has shot down every measure it approved.

In 2017, Maduro launched an election to create the Constituent Assembly, an all-powerful body that is officially tasked with rewriting the constitution but in practice functions as a parallel legislature with no checks on its power.

The opposition broadly boycotted that vote and the creation of the institution was criticised around the world as undermining democracy.

Guaido invoked the constitution in January to assume a rival presidency, saying Maduro's 2018 re-election was fraudulent.

He has been recognised by more than 50 countries, mostly including allies of the United States, as the country's leader.

Maduro said on Saturday that Guaido will face justice for supporting the most recent round of US sanctions, which block all commercial transactions with Venezuela's government and freeze its assets in the United States.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks