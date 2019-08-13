WORLD
3 MIN READ
Woman stabbed in central Sydney knife rampage, suspect arrested
Police said the stabbing victim did not sustain life-threatening injuries and were investigating the discovery of a women's body in a nearby apartment that appeared to have stabbing wounds.
Woman stabbed in central Sydney knife rampage, suspect arrested
Police officers investigate a scene following reports of a stabbing in Sydney, Australia, August 13, 2019. / Reuters
August 13, 2019

A man stabbed a woman and attempted to stab several other people in central Sydney Tuesday before being pinned down by members of the public and detained by police, eyewitnesses and officials said.

Images broadcast by Australian media showed an agitated man jumping on the roof of a car brandishing a knife, appearing to shout "shoot me", and the Arabic phrase for "God is great".

Police said the wounded woman was stable and there were no immediate reports of other injuries, despite "a number of attempted stabbings by the same offender".

A police spokeswoman said they had discovered a body near the scene of a knife rampage in central Sydney, but were still determining whether it was linked to the attack.

The body was discovered in the central business district where the woman was earlier stabbed.

A large kitchen knife

Recommended

Eyewitness Megan Hayley told AFP she saw a man in his 20s or 30s brandishing a large kitchen knife and chasing several people though the busy central business district shortly after lunchtime.

"Five or six others were chasing him behind, trying to stop him, they caught him and restrained him" in front of two popular cafes in the heart of the city, she said.

Edward Wong, 24, who also witnessed the attack, said the man "looked like he had blood on his chin and chest".

Police hailed the bravery of onlookers who stepped in and pinned the man down with chairs and a plastic crate.

"To approach a person... with clear evidence of a stabbing previously, these people are heroes," police spokesman superintendent Gavin Wood said.

Police said they had received reports of the man's remarks, but had not yet determined a motive.

"It would appear at this stage it is unprovoked but we are keeping a very open mind as we move forward," the spokesman said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks