Senior PKK terrorist among those killed in Turkey's Erzincan
PKK terrorist Ahmet Boyraz was killed in Turkey's eastern Erzincan province this week.
The terrorist was wanted for the murder of a civilian in 2015. / AA
August 15, 2019

One of the three terrorists killed in an operation by Turkish security forces this week had been on the country's most-wanted list, Turkey's Interior Ministry announced on Thursday.

An anti-terror operation in the eastern Erzincan province neutralised three terrorists on August 12-13.

Ahmet Boyraz codenamed Fikri was on the Interior Ministry’s most-wanted list.

He was listed in the orange category and sought with a bounty of 600,000 Turkish liras (roughly $108,000).

The terrorist was wanted for the murder of a civilian in 2015.

The wanted list is divided into five colour-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and grey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women, children, and infants. 

PYD/YPG is the terror group's Syrian branch.

SOURCE:AA
