A Palestinian was shot by Israeli forces on Thursday in Jerusalem, according to a statement issued by the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

In a statement, the ministry, said that the Israeli police opened fire at the Palestinian men, injuring at least three.

The ministry further said while one of the Palestinian died of his wounds, the situation of the second was not known, as he was taken away by the Israeli forces.

The third Palestinian who was shot at in the thigh, was taken to a Palestinian hospital in Jerusalem.

Israeli media claimed that an Israeli police officer had come under a stabbing attack and was wounded in his upper body.